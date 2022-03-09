<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth, on Thursday, announced his retirement from all formats of the game. He wrote a heartfelt tweet shared a video on Twitter expressing gratitude for the ones who supported him in his career. See the tweet here. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/eTysevBlxK">https://t.co/eTysevBlxK</a></p> <p></p> Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) <a href="https://twitter.com/sreesanth36/status/1501562345319178241?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Sreesanth has been included in the 24-member preliminary squad of Kerala for the upcoming Ranji season. The 38-year-old is making a return to red-ball cricket after a gap of nearly nine years. Sreesanth last played a first-class match in 2013 when he was featured in the Irani Cup for the Rest of India against Mumbai. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x1f3cf;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p> Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) <a href="https://twitter.com/sreesanth36/status/1501556272428371970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>After serving a seven-year suspension for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam, the veteran pacer was elated after getting a place in the preliminary squad for Kerala. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment .&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x1f3cf;&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p> Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) <a href="https://twitter.com/sreesanth36/status/1501556272428371970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 9, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In 2013, Sreesanth was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal where he was arrested by Delhi Police along with Ajit Chandila and Ankit Chavan. Sreesanth was accused of spot-fixing during the seventh season of the IPL but he was relieved of all the charges due to lack of evidence and his ban was ended on September 13, 2020.