SA-50 vs ENG-50 Dream11 Team Prediction, Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 12, Division B: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa Over-50s vs England Over-50s at Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School in Cape Town 1:45 PM IST:

The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will take place in South Africa. The Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played between March 11 to 24. The tournament features players who are aged over 50 years. The Over 50s World Cup 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams. The first edition of the Over 50s World Cup was held in 2018 with 45 overs per side. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the inaugural Over-50s Cricket World Cup.

Preview:

Both the teams are coming into this match after registering huge wins in their respective opening matches on Wednesday. While South Africa thrashed Wales by a mammoth 197 runs, England beat India by eight wickets and 16 balls to spare.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Over-50s vs England Over-50s will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Jacques Kallis Oval, Wynberg Boys High School in Cape Town

Keeper Dave Callaghan

Batsmen- Mo Shahnawaz, Dave Duncan, Mlungisi Ngece

All-Rounders- Simon Myles (VC), Mark Alleyne, Bruce Wilson

Bowlers- David Snellgrove, Stephen Foster (C), Sean Cooper, Alan Dawson

Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Over-50s

Warne Rippon, Louis Keon, Mlungisi Ngece, Dave Duncan, Dave Callaghan (C & WK), Pieter Strydom, Alan Dawson, Anwell Newman, Henry Williams, Rodney Malamba, Bruce Wilson.

England Over-50s

Giles Ecclestone, David Snellgrove, Stephen Foster, Simon Myles, Mark Alleyne (C), Jason Robinson (WK), Mo Shahnawaz, Sean Cooper, Mo Fayyaz, Hugh Leeke, Gary Loveday.

SQUADS

South Africa Over-50s

Warne Rippon, Louis Keon, Mlungisi Ngece, Dave Duncan, Dave Callaghan (C & WK), Pieter Strydom, Alan Dawson, Anwell Newman, Henry Williams, Rodney Malamba, Bruce Wilson, Kenny Jackson, Nazeem White, Brad Player, Dave Holgate, Neil Fusedale.

England Over-50s

Giles Ecclestone, David Snellgrove, Stephen Foster, Simon Myles, Mark Alleyne (C), Jason Robinson (WK), Mo Shahnawaz, Sean Cooper, Mo Fayyaz, Hugh Leeke, Gary Loveday, Andy Davis, Mel Hussain, Dave Burden, Sultan Mahmood, Mehboob Eliahi

