Dream11 Team Prediction

SA-50 vs IND-50 Dream11 Team Prediction, Over-50s Cricket World Cup 2020, Match 16, Division B: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips South Africa Over-50s vs India Over-50s at Langa in Cape Town 1:45 PM IST:

The second edition of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup will take place in South Africa. The Over 50s Cricket World Cup 2020 will be played between March 11 to 24. The tournament features players who are aged over 50 years. The Over 50s World Cup 2020 will see the participation of 12 teams. The first edition of the Over 50s World Cup was held in 2018 with 45 overs per side. Australia defeated Pakistan to lift the inaugural Over-50s Cricket World Cup.

Preview:

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Over-50s vs India Over-50s will take place at 1:15 PM (IST).

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Langa in Cape Town

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Dave Callaghan

Batters Sanjay Beri (VC), Mlungisi Ngece, Aadil Chagla, David Duncan

All-Rounders PG Sundar, Tushar Zaveri, Iqbal Khan (C)

Bowlers Mayank Khandwala, Ashwani Arora, Pieter Strydom

Probable Playing XIs

India Over-50s:

Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Mayank Khandwal, Dilip Chavan, Parak Ananta, Srikanth Satya

South Africa Over-50s

Warne Rippon, Kenny Jackson, Mlungisi Ngece, David Duncan, Dave Callaghan (wk/c), Alan Dawson, Pieter Strydom, Dave Holgate, Anwell Newman, Neil Fusedale, Henry Williams, Bruce Wilson

SQUADS

South Africa Over-50s

Warne Rippon, Louis Keon, Mlungisi Ngece, Dave Duncan, Dave Callaghan (C & WK), Pieter Strydom, Alan Dawson, Anwell Newman, Henry Williams, Rodney Malamba, Bruce Wilson, Kenny Jackson, Nazeem White, Brad Player, Dave Holgate, Neil Fusedale.

India Over-50s:

Sanjay Beri, PG Sundar, Iqbal Khan, Tushar Zaveri, Aadil Chagla, Preetinder Singh, Ashwani Arora, Pradeep Patel, Mayank Khandwal, Dilip Chavan, Parak Ananta, Srikanth Satya, Dilip Chavan, Thomas George, Fabion Heaton, Shailender Singh, Verinder Bhoombla

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-50 Dream11 Team/ IND-50 Dream11 Team/ South Africa Over-50s Dream11 Team/ India Over-50s Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more