Paarl: India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Friday said people who will be tuned in to the second ODI against South Africa at Boland Park will see new plans and strategies from the visitors. In the three-match series, India are 1-0 behind and need to win the second ODI on Friday to avoid conceding the series to South Africa.

“You come up with new ideas and new plans. Everyone will see today that we have new plans and new strategies. In any sort of game, the basics stay the same. Build a partnership and then take it further. Just need to do the basics well and we hope we are gonna do that today,” said Dhawan in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

He further highlighted the importance of taking wickets in the middle-overs, something which India couldn’t do in the first ODI. “It is very important in the middle overs to take wickets; we did that at the start but we couldn’t in the middle. But it’s part of learning.”

Dhawan, who top-scored for India with a fine 79 in the first ODI, was happy on doing well at the international arena after five months. “It was a beautiful feeling to be back in the Indian side, and scoring runs straightaway after five-six months brought more confidence and clarity for me. Looking forward to do well and win the game.”

The 36-year-old signed off by saying that the pitch at Paarl resembled sub-continent conditions more, which makes the set batters at the crease important.

“It was more of an Asian wicket, less bounce, not like a South African wicket. At the same time, there was some awkward turn as well. So, we knew that we have to build a partnership and take it deep because it was not easy for a newcomer to bat.”