Cape Town: Former South Africa pacer Fanie de Villiers feels the hosts’ have worked out on how to bat against India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He added that Bumrah wasn’t able to make the batters play enough. Bumrah had a forgettable outing against South Africa in the second Test at the Wanderers. In the first innings, he took the wicket of Keshav Maharaj while conceding 49 runs in 21 overs while in the second essay, he conceded 70 runs for no wickets in 17 overs.

“I don’t think it is a question of him lacking ability or he bowled badly. I think South Africa has worked him out. Since he has been India’s most important bowler, lots of team discussion has gone on how to tackle and survive Bumrah. I think South Africa has learned their lessons from the first Test,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

He then went on to point out what was lacking in Bumrah being effective at the Wanderers. “This is where he lacked in the second Test as South African batters were leaving so many deliveries from him. Even Elgar played him better than before, although he got hit a couple of times.”

The action in the three-match series between South Africa and India is now set up for a winner-takes-it-all decider at Cape Town, starting from Tuesday. It is also the place where Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 and since then, has become an integral part of the Test side.

De Villiers reckons the pitch will suit the fast bowlers and will not be an easy one for batting. “It is not going to be easy for the batters at Newlands. That has been the case for many years now. Bowlers, who can swing the ball, move the ball, and have variations are going to be the most effective.”

He signed off by saying India’s bowling attack has got a very good chance to clinch their first-ever series win in the Rainbow Nation. “India’s bowlers have got an excellent chance to win it because there are a lot of variations in the Indian bowling attack. It is fantastic to see Bumrah and Shami bowl, and especially your all-rounder (Shardul Thakur) is bowling better than ours. India have got a very good chance to win the match and series.”