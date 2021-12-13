<b>Johannesburg, Dec 13:</b> South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman, Quinton de Kock is all set to miss the third Test of the upcoming 3-match series against India due to the birth of his first child. His wife is expected to give birth in early January. <p></p> <p></p>An per report of ESPNcricinfo on Monday it has been learned that Sasha, the wicket-keeper batsman's wife is expected to give birth in January. Given the bio-bubble restrictions the teams are in, the former MI cricketer could miss the second Test as well. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">"Quinton de Kock is likely to miss the Second Test and Third Test match against India because as he is waiting for the birth of his first child." - According to ESPNcricinfo</p> <p></p> CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/man4_cricket/status/1470370339460841474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Quinton de Kock set to miss the 3rd Test of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvSA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvSA</a> series as he awaits the birth of his first child. <p></p>(Via - ESPNcricinfo)</p> <p></p> Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricNeelabh/status/1470359842619473920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 13, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>According to the cricket portal, South Africa's selection convener Victor Mpitsang expects de Kock "to miss the last Test". <p></p> <p></p>South Africa are due to host India in a three-match Test series beginning December 26 at Centurion. <p></p> <p></p>The second Test is scheduled to start on January 3 in Johannesburg, while the final match is slated for a January 11 start in Cape Town. <p></p> <p></p>The teams will then play three one-day internationals. <p></p> <p></p>De Kock last featured for South Africa at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where he pulled out of their second group game following a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive to take a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>(With Inputs From PTI)</strong></em>