SA vs NZ: If rain washes out Semi-Final, who will reach final of the T20 World Cup 2026?

What happens if rain washes out the SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final? Check reserve day rules, and qualification scenario.

SA vs NZ

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026’s first semi-final is upon us, pitting South Africa against New Zealand. Eden Gardens in Kolkata is the venue for this crucial match. The victor will secure a place in the final. South Africa, undefeated thus far, face a New Zealand side that has displayed resilience under Mitchell Santner’s leadership.

South Africa remain undefeated, strong title contenders

South Africa stands alone, having won every match in the T20 World Cup 2026. Their league stage victories over Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand, and the UAE propelled them into the Super 8.

In the Super 8, they beat India, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Their victory over India has made the Proteas one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

New Zealand’s journey, one win in Super 8

New Zealand won against Afghanistan and UAE in the league stage but lost to South Africa. They finished the group stage with a big 8-wicket win over Canada. In the Super 8, their first match against Pakistan was washed out due to rain. They then beat Sri Lanka but lost their final Super 8 game by 4 wickets.

Read: Will rain play spoilsport? SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final weather and Pitch report EXPLAINED

What happens if rain interrupts the Semi-Final?

Rain has always been a concern for fans in big matches. Unlike the group stage and Super 8 (where there was no reserve day), the ICC has made special arrangements for semi-finals and the final. There is extra time allowed on the scheduled day, and a full reserve day is kept if needed.

Reserve day rules for Semi-Finals

On the regular match day, umpires get 90 minutes of extra time to complete the game. If rain stops play and the match cannot finish, it moves to the reserve day. There is no bowl-out or coin toss – the match resumes from the same score and remaining overs.

If the first semi-final (South Africa vs New Zealand) on March 4 cannot be completed even on the reserve day (March 5), the team that finished higher in their Super 8 group will advance to the final.

Super 8 standings decide in case of no result

South Africa won all three Super 8 matches, earning 6 points with a net run rate of +2.259.

New Zealand played three Super 8 games: 1 win, 1 loss, and 1 washed out, giving them 3 points with a net run rate of +1.390.

If the match is called off entirely, South Africa advances to the final, thanks to their superior Super 8 standing.

Match Information

Teams: South Africa vs New Zealand

South Africa vs New Zealand Date: March 4, 2026 (Wednesday)

March 4, 2026 (Wednesday) Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Eden Gardens, Kolkata Time: 7:00 PM IST

7:00 PM IST Reserve Day: March 5, 2026 (3:00 PM IST, if required)

Both squads are prepared for the contest, though rain could significantly influence the outcome. South Africa hopes to maintain their undefeated streak, while New Zealand seeks to engineer a significant upset.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/