On Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa, Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva slammed fifties to take visitors to 340/6 at Stumps. Chandimal slammed 85 runs as his innings was laced by 11 fours. While Dhananjaya scored 79 runs which include 11 fours and a six.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and opted to bat first but things didn’t go in visitors’ favour. Karunaratne started it with an aggressive approach but he got dismissed by Lungi Ngidi on 22 runs off 20 balls. Kusal Perera also joined his captain early in the pavilion as Wiaan Mulder removed him on 16. Kusal Mendis also failed to score big as Anrich Nortje got the better of him on 12.

After losing three wickets for just 54 runs, Chandimal and Dhananjaya started the rebuilding process and take control of the innings. The duo shared a 131-run stand for the fourth wicket but unfortunately got injured and went the crease with pain as he was declared retired hurt.

https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1342857776645746689

Wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella then joined Chandimal in the center and build a 101-run partnership. Dicwella was unlucky and failed to score his fifty and was dismissed by Mulder on 49 runs. Mulder also picked a crucial wicket of Chandimal as Faf du Plessis took an easy catch to send him back to pavilion.

Lutho Sipamla also got his maiden Test wicket by bowling fellow Sri Lanka debutant Wanindu Hasaranga to continue the hosts’ fightback at the end of Day 1.

The inexperienced South Africa bowling attack failed to capitalize after sending the visitors’ top-order back in hut early. Mulder was the pick of the bowler for South Africa as he picked three wickets. While Sipamla, Ngidi and Nortje shared a wicket each.

At Stumps, Dasun Shanaka (25) and Kasun Rajitha (7) were in the middle for Sri Lanka. The hosts will look to bundle out Sri Lanka early on Day 2 and restrict them under 400.