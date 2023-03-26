Advertisement

SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock's Marvelous Ton Brings Proteas Back In Game

SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock's Marvelous Ton Brings Proteas Back In Game

Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks put on a show at the Centurion. They joined a humungous 152 runs partnership. Quinton de Kock smashed his maiden T20I ton and Hendrick smashed a blazing half-century.

Updated: March 26, 2023 8:48 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil
Centurion: Rovman Powell-led West Indies is taking on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The high-octane match has seen a shower of boundaries and heavy hitting throughout both innings.

West Indies batting first managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. This was the highest-ever score by Windies in T20Is, previously they had scored 245 runs against India back in 2016.

Johnson Charles' ton, Kyle Mayers' half-century, and Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 41 of just 18 balls helped the Windies put on the mountain of a score on the board. However, the match was far from over even after this.

Proteas had their own set of heavy hitters. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks put on a show at the Centurion. They joined a humungous 152 runs partnership. Quinton de Kock smashed his maiden T20I ton and Hendrick smashed a blazing half-century.

At the time of writing, Proteas have scored 210 runs in 15 overs and need 49 runs in the remaining 5 overs. The score doesn't look impossible to chase now. However, quick wickets can still trouble hosts.

Also Read

More News ›
SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock's Marvelous Ton Brings Proteas Back In Game
SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter Erupts As Johnson Charles' Ton Powers West Indies To Its Highest T20I Score
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for West Indies Tour Of South Africa, At SuperSport Park, Centurion , 5:30 PM IST
South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for West Indies Tour Of South Africa, At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 05:30 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 2nd T20I match Live cricket score at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Score-South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Live Score-Namibia vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NAM vs USA 1 match Live cricket score at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Live Score-Namibia vs USA Live Cricket Score and Updates: NA...

WPL 2023 Final: Twitter Storms As Delhi Capitals Lose Shafali Verma To Controversial Decision

WPL 2023 Final: Twitter Storms As Delhi Capitals Lose Shafal...

SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter Erupts As Johnson Charles' Ton Powers West Indies To Its Highest T20I Score

SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter Erupts As Johnson Charles' Ton Po...

WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Ready For Delhi Capitals' Opening Duo, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians Ready For Delhi Capitals' Ope...

Advertisement