Rovman Powell-led West Indies is taking on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The high-octane match has seen a shower of boundaries and heavy hitting throughout both innings.

West Indies batting first managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. This was the highest-ever score by Windies in T20Is, previously they had scored 245 runs against India back in 2016.