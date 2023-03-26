Advertisement
SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Quinton De Kock's Marvelous Ton Brings Proteas Back In Game
Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks put on a show at the Centurion. They joined a humungous 152 runs partnership. Quinton de Kock smashed his maiden T20I ton and Hendrick smashed a blazing half-century.
Centurion: Rovman Powell-led West Indies is taking on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Super Sport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The high-octane match has seen a shower of boundaries and heavy hitting throughout both innings. West Indies batting first managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. This was the highest-ever score by Windies in T20Is, previously they had scored 245 runs against India back in 2016.
Johnson Charles' ton, Kyle Mayers' half-century, and Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 41 of just 18 balls helped the Windies put on the mountain of a score on the board. However, the match was far from over even after this.
Proteas had their own set of heavy hitters. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks put on a show at the Centurion. They joined a humungous 152 runs partnership. Quinton de Kock smashed his maiden T20I ton and Hendrick smashed a blazing half-century. At the time of writing, Proteas have scored 210 runs in 15 overs and need 49 runs in the remaining 5 overs. The score doesn't look impossible to chase now. However, quick wickets can still trouble hosts.
