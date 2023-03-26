Rovman Powell-led West Indies is taking on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. The Windies are currently leading the series 1-0 and are in a position to win the series too after their explosive batting in the first innings.

West Indies managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. They have put on an ODI score in front of the Proteas in a T20I match. This is also their highest-ever score in a T20I match. Earlier, it was 245 runs against India back in 2016.