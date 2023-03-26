Advertisement
SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter Erupts As Johnson Charles' Ton Powers West Indies To Its Highest T20I Score
West Indies managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. They have put on an ODI score in front of the Proteas in a T20I match. This is also their highest-ever score in a T20I match
Centurion: Rovman Powell-led West Indies is taking on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. The Windies are currently leading the series 1-0 and are in a position to win the series too after their explosive batting in the first innings. West Indies managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. They have put on an ODI score in front of the Proteas in a T20I match. This is also their highest-ever score in a T20I match. Earlier, it was 245 runs against India back in 2016.
Kya score hai bhai! ????That's how the windies play!????????? @windiescricket #SAvsWI #WIvsSA #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/3qDZJDTZ52 ADRIJA SAMAL (Raina fangirl forever) (@samal_ad) March 26, 2023
We are in trouble....that 258 is a huge mountain ? #SAvsWIThato ?F?E? (@thatojarule) March 26, 2023
Goodness this has been some bludgeoning. Now the Proteas have to chase an ODI score in a T20I. Magala was shockingly poor, the guy went for 67 runs in 4 overs, 4 overs!!!#SAvsWI https://t.co/yFIiWPkiM1Duke of Kimberley? (@steph_gareth) March 26, 2023
The whole internet is talking about this monstrous total put on by the Windies batters. This was highly possible because of Johnson Charles' magnificent ton. He played a knock of 118 runs of just 46 balls, which also included 10 fours and 11 maximums.
Highest T20I totals for West Indies258-5 v South Africa in Centurion 2023 245-6 v India in Lauderhill 2016 236-6 v South Africa in Johannesburg 2015 224-5 v England in Bridgetown 2022 209-2 v New Zealand in Lauderhill 2012#SAvsWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/AQWNAT7kTW Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) March 26, 2023
Prince Charles of Centurion ? ??SAvsWIIan Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 26, 2023
Kyle Mayers 51 runs half-century and Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 41 of just 18 balls helped the side reach the mountain of a score too. The Proteas' bowling was never in the match. Marco Jensen grabbed three wickets and Parnell picked two but both of them were highly expensive. Sisanda Magala was the most expensive bowler as he leaked 67 runs in his four overs. South Africa would now come out to chase 259 runs in 20 overs, which almost seems like an impossible task.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter Erupts As Johnson Charles' Ton Powers West Indies To Its Highest T20I Score
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for West Indies Tour Of South Africa, At SuperSport Park, Centurion , 5:30 PM IST
SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for West Indies Tour Of South Africa, At SuperSport Park, Centurion, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 06:30 IST | 01:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 198 runs
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
25 Mar 2023 17:30 IST | 12:00 GMT
West Indies beat South Africa by 3 wickets
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score - 1st T20I - T20
24 Mar 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
25 Mar 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS