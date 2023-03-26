Advertisement

SA Vs WI 2nd T20I: Twitter Erupts As Johnson Charles' Ton Powers West Indies To Its Highest T20I Score

West Indies managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. They have put on an ODI score in front of the Proteas in a T20I match. This is also their highest-ever score in a T20I match

Centurion: Rovman Powell-led West Indies is taking on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series. The Windies are currently leading the series 1-0 and are in a position to win the series too after their explosive batting in the first innings.

West Indies managed to put 258 runs on the scoreboard in 20 overs at the loss of 5 wickets. They have put on an ODI score in front of the Proteas in a T20I match. This is also their highest-ever score in a T20I match. Earlier, it was 245 runs against India back in 2016.

The whole internet is talking about this monstrous total put on by the Windies batters. This was highly possible because of Johnson Charles' magnificent ton. He played a knock of 118 runs of just 46 balls, which also included 10 fours and 11 maximums.

Kyle Mayers 51 runs half-century and Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 41 of just 18 balls helped the side reach the mountain of a score too. The Proteas' bowling was never in the match. Marco Jensen grabbed three wickets and Parnell picked two but both of them were highly expensive.

Sisanda Magala was the most expensive bowler as he leaked 67 runs in his four overs. South Africa would now come out to chase 259 runs in 20 overs, which almost seems like an impossible task.

