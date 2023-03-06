SA Vs WI: Aiden Markram Becomes T20I Captain For South Africa, No Place For Faf Du Plessis

Cricket South Africa has announced their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies. They have appointed Aiden Markram as their new T20I skipper.

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa has announced their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies. They have appointed Aiden Markram as their new T20I skipper. He would take over Temba Bavuma who stepped down from the position last month. Cricket South Africa has announced their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against West Indies. They have appointed Aiden Markram as their new T20I skipper. He would take over Temba Bavuma who stepped down from the position last month.

Aiden Markram would lead Proteas against Windies as his first assignment. However, the speculations around former Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis returning to the white ball setup were shut down when he wasn't named in the squad.

South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter recently said that he is open to discussions with the former skipper and would like to revive his International career. However, it seems it wouldn't be the scenario now.

The 38-years old has performed exceptionally well across the globe in the many T20 leagues and even lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise of the Indian Premier League.

SA squad for first two ODIs: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen. Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

SA squad for third and final ODI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen. Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

SA squad for three T20Is: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.