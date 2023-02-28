SA vs WI: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test Live

The Proteas will formally kick off a new era in South African cricket when they face West Indies in the first Test at SuperSport Park, here on Tuesday.

Temba Bavuma will take the reins for the first time as captain with Shukri Conrad heading the hosts as a red-ball coach for the two-game sequence, the final assignment for the home side in their 2021-2023 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The Proteas are fourth in those rankings having been in the top three for most of the competition, although they are now officially out of the running to reach the June final. Nonetheless, they still have plenty to look forward to under the new leadership group and plenty of new faces in a strong squad for the series.

The batting ranks have been bolstered by the return of Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen and Ryan Rickelton, while Tony de Zorzi is also in the mix after an outstanding domestic season thus far. The bowling too has plenty of fresh options including the recalling of Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder and the uncapped Gerald Coetzee.

Assessing the West Indies, who have never won a series in South Africa and only once beat the hosts back in 2007, the Proteas skipper feels they will still test the hosts significantly.

"Looking at the West Indies over the last while, they play old-fashioned cricket. Batters grind it out and bowlers are looking to hit their areas outside that off stump. They have got guys who can stand up to the challenge and they are well led by Kraigg Brathwaite," Bavuma said.

"I think we've prepared as best as we can to play them like we would have done against any other team. They have good bowlers who can get the ball through nicely and that's what you need in a country like South Africa. So we know we have our work cut out and we look forward to the challenge that awaits," he added.

The South Africa and West Indies match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

South Africa and West Indies match will begin at 1:30 pm IST on February 28.

South Africa and West Indies match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeem Jordan, Jason Holder