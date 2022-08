SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 11 of Commonwealth Women’s Cricket Game 2022, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probab

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Match 11 of Commonwealth Women’s Cricket Game 2022, Edgbaston, Birmingham

TOSS: The match toss between South Africa Women & Sri Lanka Women will take place at 03:00 PM IST

Start Time: 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

SA-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

Anushka Sanjeewani, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Nilakshi Silva, Hasini Perera, Chloe Tryon, Chamari Athapaththu, Anneke Bosch (c), Shabnim Ismail, Inoka Ranaweera (vc), Oshadi Ranasinghe

SA-W vs SL-W Probable XI

South Africa Women: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (c), Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera.