Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team South Africa Women vs Thailand Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SA-W vs TL-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is currently being held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It is a standalone tournament, held eight months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Women vs Thailand Women will take place at 9:00 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

My Dream11 Team

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Lizelle Lee, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chloe Tryon, Nattakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Suleeporn Laomi

SA-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (C), Marozanne Kapp, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Trisha Chetty (WK), Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba

Thailand Women: Natthalan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Neruemol Chaiwai, Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Chanida Sutthiruang, Phannita Maya, Soraya Lateh, Suleeporn Laomi, Pnnicha Kamchomphu, Ratanaporn Padunglerd

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk

Vice-captain Options: Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail

Squads

Thailand Women: Sornnarin Tippoch (C), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantam, Suwanan Khiaoto

South Africa Women: Dane van Niekerk (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SA-W Dream11 Team/ TL-W Dream11 Team/ South Africa Women Dream11 Team/ Thailand Women Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more