Dream11 Team South Africa Under 19 vs India Under 19 Prediction, India Under 19 Tour of South Africa 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 1st Youth ODI SA-Y vs IN-Y: Ahead of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020, India U-19 team will play South Africa U-19 in a three-match Youth ODI series that runs from December 26 till December 30, 2019. All the three matches will be played at Buffalo Park in East London. India are led by Priyam Garg while South Africa are led by Bryce Parsons. India have already taken the series by winning the opening two fixtures with dominating performances.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Under 19 and India Under 19 will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

SA-Y vs IN-Y My Dream11 Team

Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Thakur Tilak Verma (vice-captain), Khanya Cotani, Jonathan Bird, Priyam Garg, Shubhang Hegde, Tiaan van Vuuren, Kartik Tyagi, CTL Rakshan, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee

SA-Y vs IN-Y Squads

South Africa U19: Jonathan Bird, Tyrese Karelse, Manje Levert, Khanya Cotani (wk), Bryce Parsons (captain), Merrick Brett, Jack Lees, Tiaan van Vuuren, Luke Beaufort, Andrew Louw, Achille Cloete, Gerald Coetzee, Mondli Khumalo, Odirile Modimokoane, Pheko Moletsane

India U19: Priyam Garg (captain), Divyansh Saxena, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Divyansh joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, CTL Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi

