SA20 2027: Mitchell Marsh, Joe Root headline blockbuster signings ahead of Season 5 auction

Australia’s T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, alongside England stars Joe Root, Sam Curran, and Phil Salt, are leading a galaxy of international marquee signings announced by the six SA20 franchises ahead of the upcoming Season 5 player auction.

Mitchell Marsh headlines star-studded SA20 signings

The six teams unveiled their retained and pre-signed players on Wednesday ahead of the auction on October 7, which will feature only 19 available slots. T20 World Cup winner Marsh is set to make his SA20 debut for triple champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he will pair up with 2026 Player of the Season Quinton de Kock and Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

His presence promises an explosive opening match when the Sunrisers host Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park. His Australian teammate Matthew Short will also feature in the tournament for the first time after being signed by Pretoria Capitals, who are welcoming back Phil Salt. The duo will feature alongside Sherfane Rutherford, Dewald Brevis, and newly crowned Proteas T20I Player of the Year Lungi Ngidi.

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Joe Root, Sam Curran and Will Jacks strengthen franchises

Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their full 19-player rosters ahead of the auction. England Test captain Joe Root returns to the Royals for a second stint and will reunite with Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, and young sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Royals have also signed Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Durban’s Super Giants have been strengthened by the arrival of Sam Curran, who joins a star-studded group featuring Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, and former South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen.

MI Cape Town have pre-signed explosive England all-rounder Will Jacks, who spent the previous three seasons with Pretoria Capitals. Jacks joins a strong squad featuring Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Nicholas Pooran. The move also completes the MI franchise trilogy for Jacks after representing Mumbai Indians, MI Emirates, and MI London.

Jason Holder joins Joburg Super Kings

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has moved to Joburg Super Kings, where he will team up with fellow Caribbean spinner Akeal Hosein alongside James Vince, Donovan Ferreira, and Dian Forrester at the Wanderers.

League Commissioner Graeme Smith highlighted the tournament’s growing international appeal following the roster announcements.

“Season 5 is shaping up to be our strongest yet. Bringing in a player of Mitchell Marsh’s calibre alongside the class of Joe Root, Sam Curran and Phil Salt shows the growing pull of our league on the global stage. What excites me most is seeing that quality sit alongside the prime of South Africa’s international and domestic stars.”

Several big names released ahead of the auction

At the same time, several high-profile players have been released. Pretoria Capitals have parted ways with Shai Hope, Jamie Overton, Tymal Mills, and Will Smeed.

Joburg Super Kings have released former captain Faf du Plessis, who led the franchise in its first four seasons, along with Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Daniel Worrall, and veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

Triple champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have released Beyers Swanepoel, Jonny Bairstow, Tharindu Rathnayake, AM Ghazanfar, Chris Wood, and Chris Green.

MI Cape Town have also let go of Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, and Kieron Pollard.

Paarl Royals released Nqaba Peter, Rovman Powell, Eshan Malinga, and Kwena Maphaka, while Durban’s Super Giants have moved on from Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, and Dayyaan Galiem.

Auction set for October as teams finalize squads

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will be the busiest teams at the auction, with both franchises needing six players, including one Under-23 cricketer. Pretoria Capitals have five vacancies, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape have two spots left to fill.

“The franchises head into the Auction with the majority of their squads already locked in, which speaks volumes about the stability and consistency we have built. This sets us up for a highly competitive Season 5,” added Smith.

Season 5 of SA20 will begin on January 17, 2027, at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, with the final scheduled to be played at Newlands, Cape Town, on February 21, 2027.

(With IANS Inputs)