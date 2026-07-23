SA20 2027 schedule announced: Sunrisers Eastern Cape to face Pretoria Capitals in season 5 opener

The countdown to another exciting SA20 season has officially started with Cricket South Africa announcing the complete schedule for the fifth edition of the tournament, promising fans over a month of world-class T20 action with six franchises filled with international and local stars.

The new season runs from January 17 to February 21, 2027 with the tournament again concluding at the iconic Newlands Stadium in Cape Town.

Champions to start title defence against Pretoria Capitals

The opening match of SA20 Season 5 will see defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on the Pretoria Capitals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on January 17.

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The fixture is a repeat of last season’s final where Sunrisers Eastern Cape successfully defended their title. Pretoria Capitals enjoyed an impressive campaign under a fresh leadership group and reached the final after failing to make it past the first round in the previous two editions.

Sourav Ganguly begins new chapter with Pretoria Capitals

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the new season is the appointment of former India captain Sourav Ganguly as Pretoria Capitals’ head coach. The franchise will also have Keshav Maharaj leading the side as captain.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, meanwhile, will continue under the guidance of head coach Adrian Birrell, who has played a major role in establishing the franchise as the most successful team in SA20 history.

Six teams to battle for the trophy

Like previous editions, six franchises will compete for the title:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pretoria Capitals

MI Cape Town

Joburg Super Kings

Paarl Royals

Durban Super Giants

All six teams are fully or partly owned by IPL franchise owners, adding even more interest for cricket fans across the world.

Playoff schedule confirmed

The knockout stage will begin in the second half of February.

Qualifier 1: February 16 – Paarl

February 16 – Paarl Eliminator: February 17 – Johannesburg

February 17 – Johannesburg Qualifier 2: February 19 – Johannesburg

February 19 – Johannesburg Final: February 21 – Newlands, Cape Town

The tournament will also feature four double-headers, with the first taking place on January 23. Durban Super Giants will host Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead before Joburg Super Kings face Sunrisers Eastern Cape later in the evening at the Wanderers.

The remaining double-header matchdays are scheduled for January 30, February 6 and February 13.

Graeme Smith excited for another memorable season

SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith believes the tournament could not have asked for a better opening fixture.

“There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals served up a classic in Cape Town last season, and it’s fitting that they’re the two teams out in the middle when the season gets underway in Gqeberha on 17 January 2027,” said Graeme Smith, the SA20 League Commissioner.

Smith also welcomed the decision to take playoff matches to different venues while thanking Cape Town for hosting another final.

“The Paarl fans have been some of the most passionate supporters of the League so I’m excited that we are finally able to give them a Playoff in the form of Q1. Equally, Wanderers in Johannesburg will be the place to be as the team to contest the Final will be taking part in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2.

“The Newlands Faithful have been fantastic hosts for our Final in recent years, and we’re grateful to the City of Cape Town for their support as we return to Newlands once again. We’re excited for fans in all six of our host cities to be part of the season,” Smith added.

Another season of blockbuster T20 action awaits

With a repeat of last year’s final kicking off the competition, new coaching appointments, star players and the playoffs spread across multiple venues, SA20 Season 5 promises another entertaining chapter in one of the world’s fastest-growing T20 leagues.