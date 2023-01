SA20: EAC vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Eastern Cape vs Pretoria: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Fo

TOSS: The match toss between Eastern Cape vs Pretoria will take place at 08:30 PM IST

Start Time: 12 January, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

EAC vs PRE My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw (c), Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Tristan Stubbs (vc)

All-rounder: Wayne Parnell, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen

Bowler: Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje

EAC vs PRE Probable XI

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC): Jordan Cox (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Sisanda Magala, Marco Jansen, James Fuller/Roelof van der Merwe, Ottneil Baartman and Mason Crane

Pretoria Capitals (PRE): Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Marco Marais/James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Josh Little/Shaun von Berg.

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.