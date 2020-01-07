Former India wicketkeeper <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/saba-karim">Saba Karim</a> found himself in a spot of bother after his son Fidel Karim was allegedly involved in a car accident in which a 25-year-old lady got injured near Pedder road, Mumbai on Tuesday morning. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report in <em>IANS</em>, after being hit by the car, the seriously injured woman was rushed to Jaslok hospital nearby by Karim's son. <p></p> <p></p>The accident occurred at around 6 am when Fidel Saba tried to overtake another vehicle but failed to apply breaks timely when a female pedestrian, crossing the road, came in front of his vehicle. The woman was later identified as Siddhi M. <p></p> <p></p>It is also known that Saba Karim met the Gamdevi police officials after the accident. However, the police have not registered a case yet in the incident as the victim's statement hasn't been recorded as the police are waiting for the injured, identified as Siddhi M, to regain her consciousness. <p></p> <p></p>Police are waiting for her to regain consciousness and record her statement before initiating further proceedings against Fidel, who has been detained, according to the sources. <p></p> <p></p>Saba Karim is currently employed with the <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/bcci">Board of Control for Cricket in India</a> (BCCI) as the governing body's General Manager.