Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim found himself in a spot of bother after his son Fidel Karim was allegedly involved in a car accident in which a 25-year-old lady got injured near Pedder road, Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

According to a report in IANS, after being hit by the car, the seriously injured woman was rushed to Jaslok hospital nearby by Karim’s son.

The accident occurred at around 6 am when Fidel Saba tried to overtake another vehicle but failed to apply breaks timely when a female pedestrian, crossing the road, came in front of his vehicle. The woman was later identified as Siddhi M.

It is also known that Saba Karim met the Gamdevi police officials after the accident. However, the police have not registered a case yet in the incident as the victim’s statement hasn’t been recorded as the police are waiting for the injured, identified as Siddhi M, to regain her consciousness.

Police are waiting for her to regain consciousness and record her statement before initiating further proceedings against Fidel, who has been detained, according to the sources.

Saba Karim is currently employed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the governing body’s General Manager.