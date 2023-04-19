Advertisement

Sachin Had Tears In His Eyes: Ravi Shastri Reveals Legendary Batter's Reaction on Son Arjun's IPL Debut

Arjun claimed his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Updated: April 19, 2023 11:46 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, he went wicketless in his maiden IPL game . While in Match No. 25 of IPL 2023 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he dismissed SRH batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2 runs from 5 balls) on the second last ball of the 20th over. He kept his cool and bowled good lines to help his side register its third straight win.

Speaking on Arjun's debut, former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop revealed that Sachin was in tears seeing son play in the IPL.

"The floor manager had a word with Sachin, I won't call out his name, the floor manager, he mentioned that he loved the fact that Arjun is now playing in the IPL. Sachin had tears in his eyes. And he said, you know when I bowled the first time in the IPL, my first over went for five. Arjun's first over went for five as well. So Sachin had that in his mind all the way through," Bishop said on-air.

Former India Head Coach Ravi Shastri also added an interesting remark on Tendulkar and said, "He will be tense though. Every time Arjun gets the ball, Bish (Bishop) mentions about him remembering. He will forget a few innings of his but he will not forget one over. And that he's bowled. He will remember every over."

Sachin Talks about Arjun

Arjun's father, Sachin, who also played in the IPL for six years, came up with an appreciation tweet after MI's hat-trick of wins and said: "A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak's batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!"

