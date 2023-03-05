Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble And Yuvraj Singh Recreates Iconic 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment In Goa

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar recreated the iconic moment from the classic Bollywood movie, Dil Chahta Hai along with former cricketers and his friends Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh.

Goa: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar recreated the iconic moment from the classic Bollywood movie, Dil Chahta Hai along with former cricketers and his friends Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. He posted the picture of the moment on his Instagram handle. He even asked the fans who do they think is Akash, Sameer, and Sid among them. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar recreated the iconic moment from the classic Bollywood movie, Dil Chahta Hai along with former cricketers and his friends Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh. He posted the picture of the moment on his Instagram handle. He even asked the fans who do they think is Akash, Sameer, and Sid among them.

"Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?" Sachin Tendulkar captioned his Instagram post and even tagged both Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh on the post. In the picture, you can see all of three of them wearing sunglasses and Kumble taking a selfie. However, the photo posted by the master blaster is taken by someone else while they were taking a selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

The post has received over 1.3 million likes since it was shared a day ago, and these numbers are rapidly rising. The post has attracted many people to express their thoughts about the picture in the comments section.

"Ya to ye dosti gehri hai, ya ye photo 3D hai (Either this friendship is deep, or this photo is 3D )," read the comments from the Insta pages of Kolkata Knight Riders and Excel Movies. KKR also added a heart emoticon along with the comment. Star batter Surya Kumar Yadav also dropped a comment on the post. He wrote "With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER" with a grinning face emoticon. A Sachin Tndulkar fan wrote, "Akash - Sachin Sir, Sameer - Yuvi Sir, Sid - Anil Sir." "Yuvi- sameer, Kumble- sid, Sachin- akash," wrote another.