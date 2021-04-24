Hailed as the greatest ever batsman, Sachin Tendulkar turned 48 on Saturday. And as expected, the wishes started pouring in. While some found it difficult to express 'Sachin - the feeling' in words, some others hailed him as the 'God of Cricket'' and the best ever. Tendulkar has most big records to his name and to date, no one has come close to it and hence fans in India reckon he is nothing short of a demi-god. Over two decades, Sachin has brought a smile to the faces of billions of Indians and has inspired many throughout his illustrious career.

Here is how fans wished Sachin:

"More than two decades of masterclass in one picture. Happy birthday, @sachin_rt" - SunRisers Hyderabad

"Sach is truth, Sach is life, Sach is the answer, Sach is it. Birthday greetings to not only the greatest batsman the world has seen, but the most humble and incredible human being @sachin_rt." - Venkatesh Prasad

"'SACHIN, SACHIN!' - today and forever! Here's to the absolute and legend @sachin_rt on his birthday!" - Star Sports

"Thank you 24th April, for giving the world Sachin Tendulkar." - Rajasthan Royals

"Happy birthday, Master Blaster!" - Mumbai Indians "Warm Birthday Wishes to the 'God of Cricket', Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt. I pray for your happiness and good health always. May you continue to inspire generations to come." - Praful Patel

Sachin is not just a cricketing ambassador, over the years, he has done ample social work which touched and made a difference in the lives of many. As the God of Cricket turns 48, here is wishing him all the luck and health.