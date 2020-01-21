It is no secret that former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and his childhood friend Vinod Kambli, who is an ex-cricketer himself share a very good on and off-the-field bonding. On Tuesday, Tendulkar posted a video on micro-blogging site Twitter along with Kambli where he challenged the 48-year-old to rap on ‘Cricket Wali Beat’.

Tendulkar gave Kambli merely a week to prepare for it. The ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ song was performed by Tendulkar along with singer Sonu Nigam in 2017. It was a song dedicated to to his fellow cricketers who had played in World Cups. Tagging his friend, Tendulkar put up a video and tweeted “Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat! You have 1 week.”

Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat! You have 1 week. 😜 @vinodkambli349 pic.twitter.com/8zU1tVG0mh Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 21, 2020

In the challenge, Tendulkar, popularly known as the ‘little master’ asks Kambli to remember all the names and perform the rap.

Kambli immediately breaks into some cool hip-hop moves, looking the part in his shades.

“I’m going to give him a week’s time,” Tendulkar says. “So, by the 28th (of January), if he doesn’t know how to sing that song, then he owes me something,” he adds with a grin.

“Big challenge,” Kambli is seen as saying in response.

Here is the original ‘Cricket Wali Beat’ song:

Not long back, while wishing his childhood friend Kambli, Tendulkar said in a video that he knew that his friend was a good singer and an even better dancer.

Way back in February 1988, the two had shot to the limelight in a Haris Shield semi-final game, when in a school match they stitched a record 664-run stand. Tendulkar was 326 not out and Kambli was unbeaten on 349 for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School.