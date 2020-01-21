It is no secret that former Indian batting maestro <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Sachin-Tendulkar">Sachin Tendulkar</a> and his childhood friend <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Vinod-Kambli">Vinod Kambli</a>, who is an ex-cricketer himself share a very good on and off-the-field bonding. On Tuesday, Tendulkar posted a video on micro-blogging site Twitter along with Kambli where he challenged the 48-year-old to rap on 'Cricket Wali Beat'. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar gave Kambli merely a week to prepare for it. The 'Cricket Wali Beat' song was performed by Tendulkar along with singer Sonu Nigam in 2017. It was a song dedicated to to his fellow cricketers who had played in World Cups. Tagging his friend, Tendulkar put up a video and tweeted "Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song #CricketWaliBeat! You have 1 week." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Mr. Kambli, I challenge you to do the rap of my song <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketWaliBeat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketWaliBeat</a>! <p></p>You have 1 week. &#x1f61c; <a href="https://twitter.com/vinodkambli349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vinodkambli349</a> <a href="https://t.co/8zU1tVG0mh">pic.twitter.com/8zU1tVG0mh</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1219590917952352257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the challenge, Tendulkar, popularly known as the 'little master' asks Kambli to remember all the names and perform the rap. <p></p> <p></p>Kambli immediately breaks into some cool hip-hop moves, looking the part in his shades. <p></p> <p></p>"I'm going to give him a week's time," Tendulkar says. "So, by the 28th (of January), if he doesn't know how to sing that song, then he owes me something," he adds with a grin. <p></p> <p></p>"Big challenge," Kambli is seen as saying in response. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the original 'Cricket Wali Beat' song: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Watch my &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/SonuNigam?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sonunigam</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketWaliBeat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketWaliBeat</a> song, a special tribute to all my fellow <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldCup</a> cricketers! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/100MB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#100MB</a> <a href="https://t.co/rBT5GaZXgg">https://t.co/rBT5GaZXgg</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/848925236737323010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 3, 2017</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not long back, while wishing his childhood friend Kambli, Tendulkar said in a video that he knew that his friend was a good singer and an even better dancer. <p></p> <p></p>Way back in February 1988, the two had shot to the limelight in a Haris Shield semi-final game, when in a school match they stitched a record 664-run stand. Tendulkar was 326 not out and Kambli was unbeaten on 349 for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier's High School.