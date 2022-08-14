New Delhi: Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar are arguably the greatest batters of all time in the game of cricket. Both of them played some remarkable innings in their careers and etched their names in the history books. Despite being from different eras, they often get compared to each other due to their sublime record on the pitch. Apart from the comparisons by the cricket fans, there is one more thing which brings them together in the same conversation and that is 14th August.

14th August. The day that Don Bradman played his last test innings and Sachin Tendulkar, 42 years later, scored his first test century. Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 14, 2022

The day is special as Don Bradman played his last test innings on 14 August 1948 and 42 years later, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first test century on the same day. In the match, Don Bradman was dismissed for a second ball-duck. The biggest headline in this match was the fact that Bradman needed just four runs to reach an astonishing career average of 100 in Test cricket.

Rare Clip Sir Don Bradman’s last test innings.#OnThisDay in 1948, Sir Don was out for a duck in his final Test match innings. He needed just four runs to finish with a Test average of 100. The test average of 99.94 is still invincible! @BradmanBowralpic.twitter.com/BMbSxJOnQS https://t.co/JIYCptrabI Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 14, 2022

However, with this duck, the Australian ended his career with 6,996 runs in 52 Test matches at an average of 99.94.

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar announced himself to the world cricket on 14, August 1990 with his first Test century. The 17-year-old boy scored a brilliant 119 not out against England to save the match for India. The conditions favoured the batters and a combined total of 1,614 runs were scored at Old Trafford in Manchester in that match.

What were you doing when you were 17? On this day in 1990, a little 17 year old boy scored his 1st test ton, a brilliant 119* to save the match for India- the little master Sachin Tendulkar The backfoot shots are unbelievable, for anyone at ANY age pic.twitter.com/CQcyMih2LW Rob Moody (@robelinda2) August 14, 2022

India scored 432 & 343/6 with the help of Azharuddin’s ton (179) in the first innings, followed by Tendulkar’s sublime 119* in the second innings. He also became the then second youngster after Mushtaq Mohammad to score an international Test century.