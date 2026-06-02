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Sachin Tendulkar explains Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s biggest impact in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored plenty of runs in IPL 2026, but Sachin Tendulkar believes his biggest contribution was something far more important.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 02, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Published On Jun 02, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 02, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sachin Tendulkar hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar was impressed with the impact teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had on the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying the Rajasthan Royals opener affected the outcome of games in more ways than through the runs he scored.

The batting legend also added that whenever Sooryavanshi walked out to bat, Rajasthan Royals seemed to have a renewed sense of belief.

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In his post looking back at the season, Tendulkar was particular about naming some of the standout performances and trends that caught his attention during the tournament. Amongst them was the phenomenal season of Sooryavanshi.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an influence on games that went beyond the runs he scored. Oppositions were thinking about him, teams were planning for him, and fans were waiting for him long before he arrived at the crease,” Tendulkar said in a post on Reddit.

The 15-year-old went on to be the top run-scorer in the tournament and one of the biggest success stories.

‘He gave Rajasthan Royals an added sense of belief’: Tendulkar

The former India skipper was more amazed by the young boy’s temperament during the playoffs.

His ability to score quickly in the Eliminator and Qualifier proved his intent was always the same, even as the stakes were high. Even more importantly, his batting seemed to give Rajasthan Royals an added sense of belief every time he walked out to the middle.”

Tendulkar also cited the dismissal of Jos Buttler by Josh Hazlewood in the 1st qualifier between RCB and RR, to highlight an instance of brilliant game awareness by a bowler:

Josh Hazlewood’s dismissal of Jos Buttler in the 5th over of the 1st Qualifier showed the value of deception. Buttler had hit deliveries for a 4, 6, and a 4, and once a batter settles into a rhythm like that, he often tends to commit early.

He elaborated on this: “What made the wicket special was how he subtly slowed down the next delivery by 10 km/hr, and Buttler had already gone through his shot by the time the ball reached him,” the batting maestro said.

Tendulkar praises RCB’s team-first approach and Rajat Patidar

Looking at the eventual champions, RCB, Tendulkar noted how their win was an all-round effort.

Every successful team develops an identity over the course of a campaign. RCB’s identity seemed to be built around shared responsibility.” He reserved high praise for captain Rajat Patidar.

Rajat Patidar led from the front right through, but more importantly, he helped create an environment where others could do the same. The balance between leadership and contribution was an important part of them going all the way to yet another final,” he said.

With IANS Inputs

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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