With the whole nation wishing him a quick recovery and all the good health, finally, there is some respite for Sachin Tendulkar fans. On Saturday evening, cricket journalist Boria Majumdar – who is also the author of the cricketer’s biography – revealed that Tendulkar is fine and has had no fever on Saturday.

The ace sports journalist also assured fans that Tendulkar is following all the medical protocols.

‘The symptoms were mild. Had a little bit of fever yesterday, no fever this morning. So that’s very good news. He has quarantined and isolated himself, following every medical protocol,” Boria Majumdar said on Sports Today.

Arguably the biggest name in the sport, Tendulkar took to Twitter on Saturday morning and shared the news that he had contracted the coronavirus and had quarantined and self-isolated himself.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

Not long back, Tendulkar led the India Legends to the title in the Road Safety World Series tournament. India Legends beat their Sri Lankan counterparts in the summit clash. Tendulkar got among the runs in a couple of games and led from the front.

There has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and it would be interesting to see if fans and spectators are allowed into the Wankhede Stadium for the IPL games or not. On Friday, Mumbai saw over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.