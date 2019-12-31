Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar feels the upcoming decade starting should be about children and allowing them to express freely without fear as they are our future. Tendulkar also spoke on a variety of issues and highlighted the importance of sports in everyone’s life.

“The year 2020 and the decade that follows, should be about children. By spending time, showering love and letting them know it’s okay to make mistakes – we can enable them to dream big,” the Mumbai-born batting maestro quoted by IANS on New Year’s Eve.

“By investing properly in their health, nutrition and education — we can empower them to achieve their dreams.”

“If we all take responsibility for our neighbourhoods to create safe playing spaces, it will go a long way in transforming our society,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of sport, the little master said it goes a long way in keeping children healthy and inculcate values of teamwork.

“Sports not only keep our children active and healthy, but they also inculcate teamwork and teach them about interpersonal relationships. All children should receive equal opportunities in all walks of life and shouldn’t be discriminated against,” he pointed.

The batting legend also egged the adults on to bring out the ‘child’ in them, saying ‘curiosity and enthusiasm’ are the two qualities that should be picked up from children.

“I also wish for every adult to bring out the ‘child’ in them. Curiosity and enthusiasm are two qualities we can all learn from children and these are essential to keep us happy and engaged in all that we do. Wishing everyone a happy and joyous New Year!” he said.

On the field, Tendulkar scripted several records during his illustrious 24-year-long career. In the ODI format, he played 463 games, which is a world record, and amassed 18,426 runs, with 49 hundreds and 96 fifties. Tendulkar was the first male cricketer to hit a double hundred in an ODI match.

He scored 15,921 runs in Tests, which included 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries before retiring from the international cricket in 2013 after playing a record 200 Tests.