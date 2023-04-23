'Sachin Tendulkar Is Technicaly The Best Batter, Comparison With Virat Kohli Unfair': Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting said that Virat Kohli's comparison with Sachin Tendulkar is unfair and a true comparison can be made after Kohli's retirement.

New Delhi: Legendary Australia batter Ricky Ponting feels that Sachin Tendulkar is the most technically sound batter the game has seen. Ponting feels that Sachin always found a way to counter the bowler's plan. India's modern-day great Virat Kohli has often been compared with Tendulkar, however, Ponting feels that a fair comparison can only be done after Virat Kohli's retirement.

"I've said forever, Sachin's technically the best batter that I've ever seen, and played with or against.

"Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia," Ponting said on 'ICC Review' on the eve of Tendulkar's 50th birthday.

"It's hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently. But certainly through the generation that I played, he was technically the best player that I saw."

"Trying to compare the times and I know Virat played a little bit in the back end of when Sachin played, but it is a bit of a different game now," said Ponting.

"There's different rules, for instance, around 50-over cricket, with less fielders outside the circle, two new balls, it makes it a lot easier now for batting than probably ever before.

"There's no doubt that the bats have got better. Field restrictions and new balls is a big part of it as well," opined Ponting.

"When Sachin was playing ODIs, the ball at the end of a 50-over game was very hard to see. It was very soft. It was very hard to hit, it reverse swung. You don't see that at all in the modern 50-over game," said Ponting.

"Virat's got all that (time) ahead of him just yet. He's an unbelievably good player, there's no doubt about that. He's got over 70-odd international hundreds now. Sachin made a 100 (centuries), didn't he? Let's wait until Virat's career's over and then I think it'll a much fairer comparison."

Longivity of a player's career is a good parameter to judge a calibre of the the player: Ponting Ponting further said that longivity of a player's career is a good parameter to judge a calibre of the the player.

"I always like to judge the quality of players on their longevity in the game. I think that's the best way to judge players because maintaining such a higher level of excellence for so long is the hardest thing to do.