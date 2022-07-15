Sachin Tendulkar Last Hope For Virat Kohli? Ex-Cricketer Wants ‘God Of Cricket’ To Call Kohli

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch. Kohli has been getting out at deliveries outside the off-stump, and many experts believe that his batting has a technical flaw. However, this is not the first time that Virat Kohli has found himself in the middle of a slump. In 2014, Kohli endured a similar lean patch as James Anderson troubled him outside the off stump on the England tour. After a horrible series, Virat met Sachin Tendulkar and the master helped him overcome his run drought. In the next few months, Kohli reached peak form and scored three centuries in Australia.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes that Virat should seek help from Sachin Tendulkar who can help him rectify his technical flaws. Jadeja even went on to say that Tendulkar should call Kohli and have a word with him.

“I said this 8 months ago when we were talking about this. I said the only man who can relate to what Virat Kohli is going through is Tendulkar. The only man who he should give a call and say, ‘let’s have a drink together. Have a nice meal’. Because who else, since starting at age 14 or 15, never had a bad patch? Only moved forward, and reached the heights Tendulkar had reached?” Jadeja said in the post-match show on Sony SIX.

“So, I can’t think of anyone else, because I believe that everything is in the mind. So, he is a call away from Tendulkar. I hope even if Virat doesn’t call it’s actually Sachin who should give him a call. Sometimes, young people are in that phase. When you are older, since you have been through that, it’s your duty to make that call. I hope Master does that,” Jadeja further said.

Meanwhile, after missing out on the first ODI against England due to an injury, Kohli was brought back to the Indian team for the second game. However, he failed to overcome his run drought and was dismissed for 16, poking at a delivery outside off.