New Delhi: Former India captain and one of the best batters to have ever graced the field, Sachin Tendulkar on Monday was left awestruck by the sharp catching skills of a dog who was seen playing with two children in the video posted by the batting maestro on his social media account.

In the light video shared by Tendulkar on Twitter, the dog can be seen running and catching the ball cleanly and even went on to term it as ‘sharp’. The video was captioned as, “Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some ‘sharp’ ball catching skills. We’ve seen wicket-keepers, fielders, and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this?”

Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some ‘sharp’ ball catching skills 😉 We’ve seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this? 😄 pic.twitter.com/tKyFvmCn4v Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 22, 2021

Fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with one of them saying, “Sir he follows the basic; as rightly told by the great SMG (Shri Sunil Manohar Gavaskar), never let your eyes off the ball”.

The cricket legend is involved in some charitable work in Madhya Pradesh. He on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Sevania village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district to attend a programme organised by the NGO, ‘Parivaar’.

The NGO runs ‘Kuteer’ (day boarding education-cum-meal programme) for children in the age group of 4 to 14 in the tribal areas of the state.

From the Indore airport, Tendulkar drove to Sehore, receiving a warm welcome en route to the village. After reaching the ‘Seva Kuteer’ in Sevania, he interacted with the children and villagers.

Sources said that with the help of the Tendulkar Foundation, children of the tribal areas of Sevania, Beelpati, Khapa, Nayapura, and Jamun Jheel in the Sihore district are getting food and education.

Later, Tendulkar also visited the Budhni village in Sehore, the home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(With IANS Inputs)