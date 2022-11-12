New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has credited Sachin Tendulkar for lifting his game and making him a better player during his playing days. The former BCCI chief also stated he enjoyed opening the batting with Tendulkar more because he was sane.

“Sachin was the most sane one and (Virender) Sehwag was insane. So it is Sachin. He actually also made me a better player. Sachin actually got me lift my game,” said Ganguly, during an event.

Ganguly, whom Roger Binny replaced as BCCI president recently, also called Tendulkar a special player. “Sachin was special and I have seen him up close. I have seen him hit in the rib cage. He did not make a noise, and got runs.

“The next morning, he had a double fracture in his ribs. I heard a sound and I went and asked him if he was okay. He said he was fine. The next morning, he had fractures. He was special,” added the southpaw.

Ganguly also didn’t forget to mention Sri Lankan legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as the hardest he played in international cricket. “Older he became, the better he became. I found Murali the hardest when he was older,” he said .