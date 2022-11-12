<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has credited Sachin Tendulkar for lifting his game and making him a better player during his playing days. The former BCCI chief also stated he enjoyed opening the batting with Tendulkar more because he was sane. <p></p> <p></p>"Sachin was the most sane one and (Virender) Sehwag was insane. So it is Sachin. He actually also made me a better player. Sachin actually got me lift my game," said Ganguly, during an event. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly, whom Roger Binny replaced as BCCI president recently, also called Tendulkar a special player. "Sachin was special and I have seen him up close. I have seen him hit in the rib cage. He did not make a noise, and got runs. <p></p> <p></p>"The next morning, he had a double fracture in his ribs. I heard a sound and I went and asked him if he was okay. He said he was fine. The next morning, he had fractures. He was special," added the southpaw. <p></p> <p></p>Ganguly also didn't forget to mention Sri Lankan legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as the hardest he played in international cricket. "Older he became, the better he became. I found Murali the hardest when he was older," he said .