From answering questions posed by fans to chatting up with fellow cricketers, most cricketers are making the most of their time staying indoors during the lockdown.

India opener Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, took on questions from fans and answered most of them but was put in a spot when a fan asked him to choose the better player between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

In a bid to play it safe, Rohit said, “Marwaoge kya.” (It translates to: Will you get me killed?)

During the session, a fan also asked him about Virat Kohli but got the spelling of his name wrong, which Rohit pointed out.

Rohit was also asked to name players whom he would love to watch. He answered the question and picked Steve Smith and Jason Roy. Both the cricketers are different in their own way; while Roy is known for hitting the ball crisply, Smith’s weird batting style makes him unique and is certainly enjoyable to watch when he dishes out textbook shots.

Meanwhile, Rohit was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, which could also see the T20 World Cup being deferred.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 3,00,000-mark and is rising steeply and is fourth highest when it comes to number of positive cases as a country.