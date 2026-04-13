Sachin Tendulkar overcome with emotion as he bids emotional farewell to Asha Bhosle

Sachin Tendulkar was visibly emotional as he paid his last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Full details of the emotional farewell and heartfelt tribute.

Sachin Tendulkar Asha Bhosle

Former Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was overcome with emotion as he paid his last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who was laid to rest with full state honours on Monday.

Tendulkar and his wife, Anjali, who share a close, deeply personal bond with the iconic vocalist, arrived early to stand with the grieving family. Known to regard Bhosle as a maternal figure, the former India captain appeared visibly shaken during the final rites, as the nation mourned the loss of one of its most celebrated cultural figures.

State honours and personal touch

In recognition of her extraordinary contribution to Indian music, Bhosle’s mortal remains were draped in the national tricolour, while the Mumbai Police ceremonial band paid tribute with a final salute, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned over eight decades.

In a nod to her personal taste, the legendary singer was dressed in a striking blue saree, a colour she was fond of and often chose for public appearances, adding a poignant, personal touch to the solemn ceremony.

Deep bond between Tendulkar and Asha Tai

The relationship between Tendulkar and Bhosle extended beyond public admiration, rooted in mutual respect and familial warmth. Over the years, Bhosle had often spoken about Tendulkar’s humility and values, embracing him as one of her own rather than as a sporting superstar.

Bhosle’s final public appearance came earlier this year at the wedding of Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar, on March 5, where she was seen warmly interacting with guests and posing for photographs, an appearance that, in hindsight, marked her last before her brief hospitalisation and passing.

Tendulkar’s heartfelt tribute

Following her demise, Tendulkar took to social media to express his grief in a heartfelt tribute:

“A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment, the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai,” he wrote.

A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world.



For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us.



It feels asâ€¦ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 12, 2026

As tributes poured in from across the country, Tendulkar’s emotional farewell stood out as a reflection of a bond that transcended cricket and music, one defined by affection, respect, and a shared legacy.



(With IANS Inputs)