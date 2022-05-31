Ahmedabad: It was a season of thrilling cricketing action and the finale at the well-decked up Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday night was the icing on the cake. Despite the pandemic, the tournament was a massive hit as fans were back in the stadiums. Now that the season is over, it is time to review the performances. While most ex-cricketers and experts have already picked their best XI for IPL 2022, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar revealed his XI as well.

While most of Tendulkar’s XI looks to be on expected lines there are two surprise inclusions. The ‘little master’ as he is popularly known, included Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah. Tendulkar explained that he picked Dhawan to keep a nice left-right combination at the top.

Dhawan had a decent 2022 season in which he amassed 460 runs in 14 games. Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel: “I would want a left-hand, right-hand combination and hence I am going to play Shikhar Dhawan. He accelerates beautifully and keeps rotating the strike.”

As of Bumrah, it was not one of his best seasons and that is a major reason why Mumbai Indians struggled to find any kind of momentum in 2022. Bumrah picked up 15 wickets in 14 games at an average of 25.53. Tendulkar went on to hail Bumrah as the ‘best death bowler’ in the world.

Sachin Tendulkar Best IPL XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Liam Livingstone, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Md Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzi Chahal