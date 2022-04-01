Mumbai: Shoaib Akhtar is arguably the fastest bowler to have played the game. Not only did he terrorize batters with his pace, but was also always up for a verbal duel – he was a showman. Very few batters got the better of the Pakistani legend like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid did. Akhtar, who is a big admirer of the two, said that they used to tire him all day and that was one of the main reasons why he retired.

Akhtar said on ‘SK Match Ki Baat’: “One of the main reasons for my retirement was that I am not able to wake up early anymore. I have been waking up at 6 am for the past 25 years. And then to bowl to the likes of Sachin and Dravid, they used to tire me all day. So this was one of the main reasons for my retirement – that I can’t wake up early.”