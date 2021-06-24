Southampton: On the Reserve Day with a lead of 32 and eight wickets in the bag, India looked in a decent spot when premier batsmen Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara walked into the middle at Southampton on Wednesday. But their stay did not last long as Kohli and then Pujara perished in the space of two overs and former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar feels that is where they lost the plot.

Tendulkar also admitted that New Zealand was the ‘superior’ team. Tendulkar’s tweet after India’s loss read: “Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance. As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & India lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team (sic).”

While Kohli fell on the fifth ball of the 35th overs, Pujara was dismissed on the third ball of the 37th over.

Both Pujara and Kohli were dismissed by Kyle Jamieson – who had a near-perfect Test as he finished with seven wickets in the match and that also saw him being named the man of the match.

Kohli hailed his RCB teammate Jamieson – who picked up his wicket in both the innings – after the match.

“Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket – good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too. He’s had a great game and he deserves the man of the match award,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.