New Delhi: Virender Sehwag is celebrating his 44th birthday and is receiving massive love and wishes from fans and fellow cricketers. The one wish that stood out from the rest came from the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar. He wished him with a nostalgic picture along with a hilarious caption. The former Indian opening pair is arguable also the greatest opening pair in the history of cricket. Both Sachin and Sehwag share a really special bond and it was easily visible in the posts.

Sachin’s caption had the fans 0n a roll as it was a perfect written piece for the Iconic Indian batter. He wrote “Chauke pe chauka maarte huye 44 par pahunch gaye. Ab 44 se 50 ke liye 6 banta hai! Happy birthday Viru!”

Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji . Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge .. Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji. https://t.co/7JVOujn7B0 Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 20, 2022

Sehwag’s reply to Sachin Tendulkar was just as hilarious. He wrote “Aapke saath hote huye kahan aisa risk le sakte hain, Paaji . Jab 295 ka ho jaaonga , aap izaazat toh tab hi denge .. Thank you very much for your wishes, the journey became much easier with you around, Paaji.”

Sachin and Sehwag has opened in 93 innings together and joined 3919 runs which also included twelve 100 runs opening stands. Virender Sehwag is one of the most iconic batters to grace the cricketing field. He was known for his brave and aggressive style of batting.

Virender Sehwag is the only Indian cricketer to smash two triple test centuries and the second batter in the history of cricket to score an ODI double century, first being the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar himself. Sehwag has scored 17253 runs in his international career across all three formats.