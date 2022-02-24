<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Apart from being the all-time leading run-scorer, Sachin Tendulkar is easily one of the most respected cricketers to have graced the game. In India, he is considered a demi-god - not just for his cricketing achievements, but also for the spotless career he has had. On Thursday, after a few misleading images of the legendary cricketer endorsing a casino went viral, Tendulkar himself took to Twitter to provide clarity to fans. <p></p> <p></p>Tendulkar cautioned his fans to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. His post read: "Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. <a href="https://t.co/VCJfdyJome">pic.twitter.com/VCJfdyJome</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1496745268103966722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>