Mumbai: Apart from being the all-time leading run-scorer, Sachin Tendulkar is easily one of the most respected cricketers to have graced the game. In India, he is considered a demi-god – not just for his cricketing achievements, but also for the spotless career he has had. On Thursday, after a few misleading images of the legendary cricketer endorsing a casino went viral, Tendulkar himself took to Twitter to provide clarity to fans.

Tendulkar cautioned his fans to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media. His post read: “Requesting everyone to remain vigilant about misleading images on social media.”