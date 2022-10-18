Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Picks For The T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-finals

New Delhi: The T20 World Cup has reached the initial stage. The top 8 teams are competing in their warm-up matches while waiting for the results of qualifiers, so they can complete the super 12 groups. Team India defeated Australia in their first warm-up game and now would be facing New Zealand in their final warm-up game ahead of their opener against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed his four picks to play in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. He picked the hosts and defending champions Australia, Team India, England, and Pakistan to clear the super 12 stage and qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. He even lauded the Kiwis and Proteas to be the real game changer during this huge tournament.

The God of Cricket during an interview with the Telegraph India said “I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia, and England. New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa… These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions.”

The super 12 stage would start on 22nd October with defending champions Australia taking on 2021 runner-ups New Zealand. Then a day later, we would get to witness the huge clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Australia, India, Pakistan, and England are the big favorites to win this World Cup but the upsets from teams like Namibia and Scotland has proved that they have the potential to shock big team on their given day. Some people have also started referring to it as the tournament of underdogs.