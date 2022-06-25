Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Most Inspiring Moment Of His Life That Took Him To Cricket

New Delhi: Former India captain and one of the best cricketers to have played the game, Sachin Tendulkar revealed the most inspiring moment of his life that convinced him to take up the sport.

The legendary cricketer took to social media and went back in time to share the images of India’s historic World Cup win in 1983 that made him dream to become a cricketer.

It was on this day that India did the unthinkable, pulling off a remarkable victory from the jaws of defeat after being bowled out for 183 while batting first against the mighty West Indies team.

West Indies, prior to that had won both the World Cups in 1975 and 1979 and were well on their way to win the third one on a trot. But Kapil Dev’s men had other ideas as the Indian team bowled West Indies out for 140, beating them by 43 runs in the final.

“Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!” write Tendulkar on social media.

Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup ? for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!? pic.twitter.com/hp305PHepU Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2022

Tendulkar made his debut against Pakistan six years later in 1989 and the rest is history.

A career spanning for 24 years, Tendulkar became the closest to Donald Bradman that anybody could ever be, aptly said by legendary commentator and former England captain Tony Greig during Tendulkar’s brilliant knock against Australia in Sharjah in 1998 that helped India to win the tournament.

The little master, as he is famously known retired from international cricket in 2013.