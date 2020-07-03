It is no secret that former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a big tennis buff at heart and is also a die-hard fan of Swiss champion Roger Federer. Tendulkar never misses the single opportunity of visiting the All England Tennis Club every summer to watch Wimbledon. <p></p> <p></p>On Friday evening, Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a video where he is smashing the tennis ball. To be precise, he is playing a forehand. <p></p> <p></p>While sharing the video, he sought expert advice from friend Federer, who is arguably the best tennis player of our times. Tendulkar captioned the video as, "<span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">Hey </span><span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1n1174f r-1loqt21 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer" data-focusable="true">@rogerfederer</a></span><span class="css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0">! Any tips for my forehand?</span> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hey <a href="https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rogerfederer</a>! <p></p> <p></p>Any tips for my forehand? &#x1f60b;&#x1f3be;<a href="https://twitter.com/Wimbledon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlashbackFriday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlashbackFriday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wimbledon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wimbledon</a> <a href="https://t.co/bY4QETHRDx">pic.twitter.com/bY4QETHRDx</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1279092125867663360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>It would now be interesting to see if Federer responds to Tendulkar's request. In the past, Federer had sought advise from the little master on the cricket - which is a sheer testament to the fact that they are close friends. <p></p> <p></p>While Tendulkar is rated as one of the finest cricketers to have graced the game, the same is the case with Federer. <p></p> <p></p>With no sporting action taking place globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, most athletes are finding ways to keep themselves busy and keep their fitness levels high.