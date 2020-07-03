It is no secret that former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a big tennis buff at heart and is also a die-hard fan of Swiss champion Roger Federer. Tendulkar never misses the single opportunity of visiting the All England Tennis Club every summer to watch Wimbledon.

On Friday evening, Tendulkar took to Twitter and shared a video where he is smashing the tennis ball. To be precise, he is playing a forehand.

While sharing the video, he sought expert advice from friend Federer, who is arguably the best tennis player of our times. Tendulkar captioned the video as, “Hey @rogerfederer! Any tips for my forehand?

It would now be interesting to see if Federer responds to Tendulkar’s request. In the past, Federer had sought advise from the little master on the cricket – which is a sheer testament to the fact that they are close friends.

While Tendulkar is rated as one of the finest cricketers to have graced the game, the same is the case with Federer.

With no sporting action taking place globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, most athletes are finding ways to keep themselves busy and keep their fitness levels high.