Sachin Tendulkar Solves Rohit Sharma's Selection Dilemma For WTC Final 'Play Both R Ashwin And Ravindra Jadeja'

Sachin Tendulkar has advised the Indian team to go in with both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as the Kennington Oval surface tends to offer help to the spinners.

Updated: June 7, 2023 9:38 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia is just hours away from the start. The Indian team face a huge selection conundrum ahead of the summit clash amidst the uncertainty of the conditions. The Indian think tank is mulling over playing their two ace spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin, or going with an extra pacer, possibly Umesh Yadav. The Oval pitch curator gave an update about the surface and said that the wicket will have bounce which has further put Rohit Sharma and co. in dilemma.

However, veteran India player Sachin Tendulkar feels India should go in with both Ashwin and Jadeja and Oval Surface tends to offer help to the spinners.

"The Indian team will be happy that they are playing at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch is such that it assists the spinners as the match goes on. So, spinners will come into play a little bit.

"It need not be always a turning track as sometimes the spinners rely a lot on the bounce, sometimes that little bit of zip that they get off the pitch, also on the overhead conditions and it depends a lot on the shiny side of the ball.

"If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So, Oval is going to be good venue for India," noted Tendulkar in his website 100mbsports.

Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat? India Face Wicketkeeper Dilemma

Another decision India will have to make is to select a wicketkeeper. In KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan, they have two options, with Kishan being a more impactful batter but Bharat is a better keeper. If India need to strengthen their batting, they are likely to opt for Kishan else Bharat. Assuming that both Ashwin and Jadeja play, the chances of Bharat playing increase significantly.

