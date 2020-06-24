India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has some friendly advice for Sri Lanka’s veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga after ICC brought in a slew of rule changes keeping in mind the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic has put all cricketing activities on hold around the world since the second week of March. Tendulkar, the only player in the history of the game to score 100 international hundreds, feels his former IPL teammate Malinga might have to rethink his habit of kissing the cricket ball before the start of his run-up.

The 36-year-old Malinga is one of the best pacers around when it comes to the limited-overs format and has achieved great success in the same for his country. Apart from his toe-crushing Yorkers and beautifully disguised slower deliveries, Malinga has one of the most distinctive bowling actions in the world.

Tendulkar also fondly called ‘Master Blaster’, took his official Twitter handle to suggest Malinga of giving a rethink to his routine of kissing the ball at the top of his run-up. He wrote: “A certain someone will have to also change his run-up routine with the new @icc rules! What say Mali? #LasithMalinga.”

Tendulkar tweeted on Tuesday along with a pic of Malinga kissing the ball at the start of his run-up.

A certain someone will have to also change his run up routine with the new @icc rules! What say Mali?😋#LasithMalinga pic.twitter.com/rHqbXZ3LMj Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 23, 2020

Among the slew of rules approved by the ICC due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak – the most notable one was the ban on usage of saliva for shining the ball. Players are also not allowed to use any artificial substance as a substitute but can use their sweat to do the job.

Meanwhile, International cricket is set to resume with England taking on West Indies in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. The West Indies team arrived on England a month before the series to imply with the quarantine norms.