Mumbai: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has quarantined himself after being tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Tendulkar recently led India Legends to title win at the inaugural Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, announced he’s tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday via his social media accounts. Other members of his family though have returned negative test results.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve testes positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” Tendulkar posted early Saturday morning on Twitter.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols advise by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” he added.