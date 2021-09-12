Dubai: In what would come as a piece of good news for Mumbai Indians fans, former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar would join the team in Dubai for the second leg of the Indian Premier League. Tendulkar, who has been the icon for the defending champions, would have to serve a six-day quarantine on reaching UAE along with the players and the support staff. The official Twitter handle of MI posted a picture featuring Tendulkar’s kit bag.

He was not a part of the team last year in UAE. Unfortunately, he was unable to be with the team during the first part of the league in India as he had contracted the Covid-19 virus during the Road Safety World Series. His presence in the dressing-room is bound to help the players.

In UAE, Tendulkar would be tested on a number of occasions before he is finally allowed to come out. This would also be the first time he working with his son this season in a MI camp. It would be a great opportunity for fans to see Sachin passing tips to his son Arjun.

Tendulkar has been a part of the franchise as a player as well before quitting IPL in 2013. He was also part of the Rohit Sharma-led team which won IPL and Champions League in 2013. That would mean the combination would look to work their magic again together. The defending champions play their first match in the second leg against MS Dhoni-led CSK. The match takes place on September 19.