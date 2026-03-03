Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Cricket fraternity shares heartwarming Holi wishes on social media

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Anil Kumble and other cricket stars shared heartfelt Holi wishes as India celebrated the festival of colours.

As Holi painted India in vibrant colours and joy on Tuesday, the cricket world joined the celebrations with warm and cheerful messages from legends and current stars alike.

From Sachin Tendulkar’s playful take on getting “completely drenched” to Virat Kohli wishing success and positivity, and heartfelt greetings from VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Anil Kumble, Jhulan Goswami, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the cricketing fraternity spread good vibes and festival spirit on social media.

While India’s men’s team is now focused on their high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, and the women’s team wraps up their multi-format tour of Australia with a pink-ball Test in Perth starting March 6.

Sachin Tendulkar’s fun Holi message

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar shared a cheerful greeting on X for Holi. He wrote: “Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way. If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance!“

Virat Kohli wishes success and positivity

Virat Kohli posted a story on Instagram with a simple but warm message: “Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring success, happiness, and positivity to your life.“

VVS Laxman sends heartfelt wishes

Former India batter VVS Laxman wished everyone on social media: “Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this beautiful festival of colours fill your life with happiness, good health and vibrant new beginnings. May it bring colours of joy, moments of laughter and bonds that grow even stronger.“

Yuzvendra Chahal joins the celebration

Yuzvendra Chahal reshared a Holi post from his IPL team Punjab Kings and added: “Happy Holi to everyone.”

Rishabh Pant’s message: Play safe and spread good vibes

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant wrote: “Happy Holi everyone. Play safe, enjoy the colours and spread only good vibes.”

Anil Kumble on Holi’s deeper meaning

Former India captain Anil Kumble shared: “Holi is a celebration of colour, joy and togetherness. May it also be a reminder to bring positivity, patience and balance into our lives. Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi.”

Jhulan Goswami wishes bright and joyful Holi

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami posted: “Holi is all about these colours and having a blast with your people! Hope your day is as bright as these colors and you all are having a wonderful time with family and friends. Happy Holi!!“

What Holi means

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. It marks the victory of good over evil and welcomes the arrival of spring with colours, sweets, and fun.

India Men’s Team gears up for T20 World Cup Semi-Final

The Indian men’s T20I team is preparing for their semi-final match against England in the T20 World Cup 2026. The big game will be played on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are the defending champions and aim to become the first team to win the title back-to-back.

India Women’s Team in Australia for multi-format tour

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team is currently touring Australia in a multi-format series. They won the three-match T20I series 2-1 but lost the ODI series 3-0. The tour will end with a one-off pink-ball Test at Perth starting March 6.