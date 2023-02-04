Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: India’s Top-5 Leading Run Getters Against Australia In Test Matches

India will face Australia in a four-match Test series at home which starts from next week in Nagpur. The Indian team loves playing against Australia and have dominated the show against them since the turn of century. Here's a look at the top-five leading run getters for India against Australia in Test matches.

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring most Test runs by an Indian batter against Australia. The former India captain, who is the leading run getter in history of Test matches, played 39 Tests against Australia in which he scored 3630 runs at an average of 55.00. He scored 11 centuries and 16 fifties against the Baggy Greens.

Star middle-order batter VVS Laxman is second in the list after Sachin. The current National Cricket Academy head featured in 29 Tests against Australia and in 54 innings he scored 2434 runs which came at an average of 49.67. He reached the triple figure mark six times and crossed 50-mark on other 12 occasions.

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid also features in the list and sits at No. 3 position. He played 33 Tests in which he scored 2166 runs at an average of 38.67. He scored two centuries, out of which one came in the famous Kolkata Test of 2001 and 13 half-centuries.

India's Test specialist Pujara is the fourth leading run getter for India in Test matches against Australia. The 35-year-old right-handed batter has made 1893 runs in 37 innings of 20 Test matches. His runs came at an average of 54.08 which is only second to Sachin. He has hammered five centuries and 10 fifties against Australia.

Former Indian captain and star batter Virat Kohli has scored 1682 runs in 36 innings of 20 Tests. His batting average against Australia is 48.05 and he has seven centuries and five fifties to his name.