As the whole cricket calendar remains affected by the spread of novel Coronavirus, cricketers around the globe are spending the majority of their time on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and are keeping their fans updated with their regular routine. On the occasion of Mother's Day, the social media is flooded with heartfelt wishes and adorable posts dedicated to their moms who lay the foundation stone in every kid's life and stand like a rock beside their kids with each passing day. <p></p> <p></p>Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and many cricketer's around the world took to their respective social media to express their gratitude and show their love towards their mothers. <p></p> <p></p>"You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing &amp; Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me," Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter handle and also shared a picture of himself as a baby, held by his mother. <p></p> <p></p>Taking to his official Instagram handle, India captain Kohli also posted two throwback pictures of him with his mother Saroj Kohli. He captioned the image: "Happy mother's day". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing &amp; Irreplaceable. <p></p>Thank you for everything you have done for me. &#x1f64f;</p> <p></p>Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MothersDay</a> Aai. <a href="https://t.co/UVQeMMmRjX">pic.twitter.com/UVQeMMmRjX</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1259328558956081152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy mother's day &#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/DWsZLcYJFe">pic.twitter.com/DWsZLcYJFe</a></p> <p></p> Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1259360012813492225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MothersDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/du9ZiD9vZ5">pic.twitter.com/du9ZiD9vZ5</a></p> <p></p> Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1259333356556173312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MothersDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/du9ZiD9vZ5">pic.twitter.com/du9ZiD9vZ5</a></p> <p></p> Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1259333356556173312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted an old picture of himself with his mother. He also shared a photo of his wife and daughter. "Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day! #MothersDay" <p></p> <p></p>"No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! ?? #HappyMothersDay," wrote spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with a picture with his mother. <p></p> <p></p>"Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day," said Test opener Mayank Agarwal. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyMothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyMothersDay</a> &#x1f917; <a href="https://t.co/2tiforrKrQ">pic.twitter.com/2tiforrKrQ</a></p> <p></p> Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) <a href="https://twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/status/1259350137647874048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy Mother's Day Ma , love you &#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/1yVnv9ybID">pic.twitter.com/1yVnv9ybID</a></p> <p></p> K L Rahul (@klrahul11) <a href="https://twitter.com/klrahul11/status/1259363120012722177?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">" , <p></p> , " <p></p> <p></p>Mothers are God's very own manifestation on earth <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MothersDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/kYSjZRsV26">pic.twitter.com/kYSjZRsV26</a></p> <p></p> Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) <a href="https://twitter.com/MohammadKaif/status/1259358584338411520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No words are enough to thank you for your unconditional love &amp; all the sacrifices you have made for me. Love you forever mumma! Wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyMothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyMothersDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/8TrJ0MjgzJ">pic.twitter.com/8TrJ0MjgzJ</a></p> <p></p> Suresh Raina&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1259196375293521920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 9, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Maa | - The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MothersDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MothersDay</a> to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love &amp; guidance &#x1f64f; <a href="https://t.co/tpg9rlmvcr">pic.twitter.com/tpg9rlmvcr</a></p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1259319823588225025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 10, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"Happy Mother's Day Ma, love you," said batsman KL Rahul. <p></p> <p></p>"Maa | - The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love &amp; guidance," said head coach Ravi Shastri.