How Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli Teamed Up To Inspire Shubman Gill's Great Career

Shubman Gill joined Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma in an elite list of cricketers to have scored a double-century in ODIs for India. We look back at an old interview where Gill spoke about Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as his inspiration.

New Delhi: India batter Shubman Gill took the New Zealand attack to the cleaners en route to his brilliant double-century in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, January 18 2023. With Gill slowly making a name for himself at the international level, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - two of the finest Indian cricketers played a major role in shaping his international career. After a stellar show in the U-19 World Cup that India went on to win in 2018, Gill was touted as one of the most promising cricketers coming up the ranks. The young India opener has not disappointed since then. From being roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to making his debut for India in the ODIs against New Zealand in 2019 - the Punjab-born opener has come long way. As Gill joined an elite list of Indian cricketers, who have scored a double-century, we look back at an old interview where the 23-year-old spoke at length about players - who inspired him to pick up the sport at the first place. "After Sachin paaji quit the game, I found inspiration in Virat [Kohli]. He is my idol now," the India opener told Sportstar five years back after getting his first IPL contract with KKR. "It would be a great moment for me to play alongside Virat. I would like to display my batting to Virat if I make it to the final XI. That would be really good," he further added.