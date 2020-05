Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag And Virat Kohli in Michael Hussey's 'Best Enemies XI'

Australia batting legend Michael Hussey has included the India trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli in his Best Enemies XI in Test cricket.

Hussey played 79 Tests, 185 ODIs and 38 T20Is between 2004 and 2013 after debuting relatively late at the age of 28. A consistent performer, he scored over 12,000 runs across formats leaving his mark in a short span of time.

In his Test XI, Hussey has chosen Sehwag and former South African captain Graeme Smith to open the innings. A no. 3 he has slotted in West Indies legend Brian Lara followed by Test cricket’s most prolific run-getter Tendulkar.

The star-studded line-up also includes current India captain Kohli , legendary allrounder Jacques Kallis and Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara dons the role of wicketkeeper-batsman.

Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and James Anderson are the three frontline pacers while Sri Lanka wizard Muttiah Muralitharan is the lone spinner.

Hussey said he wrestled between Sangakkara, former Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers and finally went ahead with the Sri Lankan based on his superior record in Test cricket.

“I wrestled with this one between Kumar Sangakkara, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers. But I think the latter two have got more impact in the shorter formats T20s and ODI. Sangakkara had immense impact in Test cricket,” Hussey said on The Unplayable Podcast.

Hussey played at a time when Australia boasted of a bowling attack comprising Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee and Shanr Warne. He reveals that facing them during practice sessions was a ‘brutal’ experience but something that helped the cricketers prepare well for the international stage.

“It was brutal. If you can get through your net sessions unscathed you know you can get through any thing in Test cricket. That was real strength of the Australian team when I was playing,” he said.

Michael Hussey’s Best of Enemies XI: Virender Sehwag, Graeme Smith, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, James Anderson, Muttiah Muralitharan.